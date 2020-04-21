Magnetic Frequency exposure from a water cooler in a cardiac unit in a hospital

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Magnetic Frequencies (MFs) can harm us the same way radiofrequencies do. They open up the VGCCs on our cells and let calcium inside the cells. This can cause oxidative stress. You can find more information on my website's Blog and home page about EMFs (ElectroMagnetic Frequencies). Website: https://www.ExclusivelyHolistic.com EMF Protection: https://exclusivelyholistic.com/product/emf-safety-super-store/