DON'T BE DUPED



Once you are vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine:

1) It will change your body's DNA by incorporating non-human DNA into itself

2) It will contain toxic metals which will turn your body into a 5G antenna

3) It will signal to detectors whether or not you've been vaccinated through dyes known as luciferates.

4) Nanoparticles within the vaccine will store your complete biometric data and make it available through the data cloud to undetermined parties.

5) Your biometric data will be tied to a bar code associated with cryptocurrency thus making human beings into a commodity.



As far-fetched as this may seem, it is currently within the realm of the technically possible. 99.9% of people recover from COVID-19 virus and your chances are even better if you maintain a strong immune system. Your future fate and that of humanity may center on whether you are willing to be duped and willingly receive the planned coronavirus vaccination.



Facebook clearly is aligned with its own set of agenda and remains an active player in the vaccine disinformation war so watch this video, do your own background research, then draw your own conclusions.