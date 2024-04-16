Firstpost
April 15, 2024
Israel on High Alert, Weighs Response to Iran's Unprecedented Missile Attack | Firstpost America
The decades-long shadow war between Israel and Iran has blown up and has left the Middle East on the edge. On Saturday, Iran launched an unprecedented attack with over 300 missiles and drones on Israeli territory. Israel continues to be on high alert as it weighs response to the Iranian assault. Israel has signalled it won't immediately act alone. Israel has pledged it will "exact a price" from Iran in a way and at a time that suits it. Meanwhile, Iran has warned of a much bigger assault on Israel should PM Benjamin Netanyahu decide on a retaliation. Israel's Western allies are urging it to de-escalate the situation. The US has said it won't take part in any counter-offensive against Iranian territory.
---
Israel | High Alert | Iran Attack | Missile Strike | Drone Attack | Firstpost America | Eric Ham | War | Geopolitics | Global Economy | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News
#israel #highalert #iranattack #missilestrike #drones #attack #firstpostamerica #ericham #war #geopolitics #economy #firstpost #worldnews #latestnews #globalnews #internationalnews #trendingnews
Firstpost is an Indian news and media website. Get all the incisive opinions, in-depth analyses and other visual stories that matter to you and the world right here on this channel.
Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.
/ @firstpost
Follow Firstpost on Instagram:
/ firstpost
Follow Firstpost on Facebook:
/ firstpostin
Follow Firstpost on Twitter:
/ firstpost
Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pXpLJWunkDI
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.