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MEL K, ANN VANDERSTEEL, AND DR. SHARNAEL SHINE LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS PART 2 4-25-2021
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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120 views • April 28, 2021
Mel K joins Ann Vandersteel and Dr. Sharnael Wolverton-Sehon on Swiftfire International TV for a female fueled truth fest covering all things Great Awakening. Where we are, how we got here, who is in charge, and how to deal with uncertain times with grace and humor. three tough truth seeking women letting it all out in a no holds barred round table. Not to be missed! #PowertothePeople #GodWins #KeepFighting #TruthWarriorAllStars

We love what we do and are working hard to keep on top of everything to help this transition along peacefully and with love. Please support our work in any way you can. Like, Share, Comment and If you value our work and have the resources please support us through our website PayPal link.

Website (Main Coms Hub)
WWW.TheMelKShow.com

Main Video Platform
Bitchute Melk.News/Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Iw2kiviwZpwx/

Video Platform Alternative
Rumble - The Mel K Show
https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow
Referral Code - Https://Referral.rumble.com/dhqM

Telegram (Still Up)
Alternate Social & News Platform (Coordinate, Share, Inform)
The Mel K Show Group - https://t.me/themelkshow

Mailing Address
Mel K
1040 First Avenue #367
New York, NY 10022

Mel K Superfoods
www.MelKSuperfoods.com
#PHPLive2021

Thank you amazing patriots for joining us on this journey, for your support of our work and for your faith in this biblical transition to greatness. God Wins! Power to the People!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy