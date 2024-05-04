Create New Account
This LIE just collapsed and the WHO is being EXPOSED Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
Published Yesterday

Is the WHO trying to grab power and control the world? Last week the World Health Organization released a new draft of the pandemic treaty and it was much less severe but in my opinion, still undesirable and in some ways even more scary. The Global Health Project has been warning about the WHO and this treaty trying to get the U.S. and other nations to reject it. Co-founder DR. Kat Lindley joins us.

healthnewspoliticsglobalismworld health organization

