Borderline (1950) FRED MACMURRAY
Stars: Fred MacMurray, Claire Trevor, Raymond Burr

Director: William A. Seiter

Two Americans embroiled in a drug-smuggling ring run by a drug czar, each suspect the other not realizing they are both undercover agents!

fred macmurrayclaire trevorraymond burr

