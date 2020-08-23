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I Love My Sharks - by Hook Removal Specialist
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16 views • August 23, 2020
Hook removal Specialist has attracted other sharks to swim to her for help. It's caused animal behaviorists to wonder if sharks communicate to each other by means not known.
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