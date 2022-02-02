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MIRROR: Explosive Interview with Justin Trudeau's Half Brother, Kyle Kemper.. Must watch all the way through.
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141 views • February 02, 2022
Western Standard Exclusive and Explosive interview with Kyle Kemper... half brother to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Margaret Trudeau is their mother) Set at 1.25 speed.
Mr Kemper gives a very honest and surprising interview. Explains his brothers strengths and who influenced him. Who is whispering in his ear. PLUS much more.
https://youtu.be/hzuDTmBe6YQ
At the 44 minute mark he tells us of a text his mother sent him.
Reposting as do not khow long it will be up on youtube. (close to 180,000 have seen the YT version right now)... https://youtu.be/hzuDTmBe6YQ
Kyle Kemper — son of Fried Kemper and Margaret Trudeau and half-brother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau —
do not watch just the first few minutes.. This is groundbreaking. Recommend watching to the very end. The narrative is crumbling.
Send it out to EVERYONE in emails. Play it for everyone, the people you care the most about. Thank you for this great interview with Kyle Kemper...
READ MORE: https://westernstandardonline.com/202...
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———————————————————————————
A Western Standard Original Production
Mr Kemper gives a very honest and surprising interview. Explains his brothers strengths and who influenced him. Who is whispering in his ear. PLUS much more.
https://youtu.be/hzuDTmBe6YQ
At the 44 minute mark he tells us of a text his mother sent him.
Reposting as do not khow long it will be up on youtube. (close to 180,000 have seen the YT version right now)... https://youtu.be/hzuDTmBe6YQ
Kyle Kemper — son of Fried Kemper and Margaret Trudeau and half-brother to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau —
do not watch just the first few minutes.. This is groundbreaking. Recommend watching to the very end. The narrative is crumbling.
Send it out to EVERYONE in emails. Play it for everyone, the people you care the most about. Thank you for this great interview with Kyle Kemper...
READ MORE: https://westernstandardonline.com/202...
————————————————————————————————
JOIN the Western Standard - https://westernstandardonline.com/mem...
SUPPORT the Western Standard - https://westernstandardonline.com/don...
We are Social!
FACEBOOK - https://www.facebook.com/westernstand...
TWITTER - https://twitter.com/WSOnlineNews
PARLER - https://parler.com/#user/WesternStandard
INSTAGRAM - https://www.instagram.com/thewesterns...
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/WesternStandard
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/WesternStan...
ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@WesternStandard:8
———————————————————————————
A Western Standard Original Production
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