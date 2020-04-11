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All My Loving (1968)
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25 views • April 11, 2020
...a very interesting documentary about how pop music has changed the world and how the world has
changed pop music. Drugs, the Beatles, sex, fashion, the media, love, war and financial profit are all
examined. Fantastic vintage footage assembled in a collage form creates a TV program as “mod” and “pop” as
the music it describes. Cool footage includes: the Beatles in the studio, 60s London, Liverpool, psychedelic
imagery, Cream, Hendrix, the Who, Pink Floyd and more. Terrific footage of the Who performing in Peoria,
Illinois and smashing their equipment to bits! Interviews of Paul McCartney (in his “Yellow Submarine-look”
period) discussing the meaning of Beatle lyrics and Ringo Starr talking about studio tricks.
changed pop music. Drugs, the Beatles, sex, fashion, the media, love, war and financial profit are all
examined. Fantastic vintage footage assembled in a collage form creates a TV program as “mod” and “pop” as
the music it describes. Cool footage includes: the Beatles in the studio, 60s London, Liverpool, psychedelic
imagery, Cream, Hendrix, the Who, Pink Floyd and more. Terrific footage of the Who performing in Peoria,
Illinois and smashing their equipment to bits! Interviews of Paul McCartney (in his “Yellow Submarine-look”
period) discussing the meaning of Beatle lyrics and Ringo Starr talking about studio tricks.
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