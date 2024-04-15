How Alex Jones Wrecked Canadian Politics
Canadian activist and Comedian Alex Cargill joins Harrison Smith to cover the waterfront of Canadian politics, the New World Order, and a myriad of other topics the elites don't want you to discuss! You can support Alex and his work by following him on X at @TransSplendor.
-------------Justin Trudeau Facing Life Behind Bars on Child Rape Charges
https://rumble.com/v4phenf-justin-trudeau-facing-life-behind-bars-on-child-rape-charges.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.