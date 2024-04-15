Create New Account
How Alex Jones Wrecked Canadian Politics
Canadian activist and Comedian Alex Cargill joins Harrison Smith to cover the waterfront of Canadian politics, the New World Order, and a myriad of other topics the elites don't want you to discuss! You can support Alex and his work by following him on X at @TransSplendor.

Justin Trudeau Facing Life Behind Bars on Child Rape Charges

https://rumble.com/v4phenf-justin-trudeau-facing-life-behind-bars-on-child-rape-charges.html




