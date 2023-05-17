EPOCH TV | The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told

The Unseen Crisis: Vaccine Stories You Were Never Told Premiering May 19, 2023 Epoch TV





Jan Jekielek @JanJekielek writes:

Some who took vaccine with the noblest of intentions experienced unexpected debilitating aftereffects. Instead of compassion, they were met with skepticism; instead of being helped they were shunned; instead of being heard, they were silenced.





Join us as we bring their stories out of the shadows so they can be heard and seen and no longer alone.





Coming May 19! “The #UnseenCrisis” — a new documentary bringing COVID-19 #VaccineInjury out of the shadows. Intimate and uncensored. A documentary about people, not politics.





Written / directed by @CindyDrukier

Executive Producer @JanJekielek





Twitter Source Video:

https://twitter.com/JanJekielek/status/1656846221649092609





Watch the first 10 minutes here:

https://www.unseencrisis.com/