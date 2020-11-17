A POEM FOR ME AND YOU- KATERINA KOSTAKI (ΕΝΑ ΠΟΙΗΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΕΜΕΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΕΣΕΝΑ)

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Do you like Cosmic Poetry?
Do you believe in Twin Flames?
Πιστεύετε στην Συμπαντική Αγάπη;
Σας αρέσει η Συμπαντική Ποίηση;
Πιστεύετε στις Δίδυμες Φλόγες;
*Poem "A poem for me and you" by visionary author poet and healer Katerina Kostaki
*Ποίημα "Ενα Ποίημα για εμένα και Εσένα" απο την ενορατική συγγραφέα ποιήτρια και θεραπεύτρια Κατερίνα Κωστάκη
Dedicated to my Twin Flame.
Αφιερωμένο στην Δίδυμη Φλόγα μου.
*Subtitles in two languages: Greek and English (Translation by Katerina Kostaki)
*Υπότιτλοι σε δυο γλώσσες:Ελληνικά και Αγγλικά (Μετάφραση απο την Κατερίνα Κωστάκη)
This poem was uploaded on this channel in the following link (January 2, 2013):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqmGig733aY
Το ποίημα είχε αναρτηθεί σε αυτό το κανάλι στον παρακάτω σύνδεσμο (January 2, 2013):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LqmGig733aY
❤ VISIT AND PURCHAGE “ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT” BOOKS ON AMAZON PAGE: https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2
❤ ΕΠΙΣΚΕΦΤΕΙΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΠΡΟΜΗΘΕΥΤΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ ΒΙBΛΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΔΙΚΤΥΟΥ ACADEMY OF INNER LIGHT ΣΤΗΝ ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΜΑΖΟΝ:
https://www.amazon.com/Katerina-Kostaki/e/B005VBDUI2
❤LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE:
http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
❤ΔΗΛΩΣΤΕ ΟΤΙ Η ΣΕΛΙΔΑ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK ΣΑΣ ΑΡΕΣΕΙ:
http://www.facebook.com/authorkaterinakostaki
❤ SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL:
http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
❤ ΕΓΓΡΑΦΕΙΤΕ ΣΤΟ ΚΑΝΑΛΙ ΜΑΣ
ΣΤΟ YOUTUBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/katerinakostaki1966
❤ JOIN OUR PRIVATE SPIRITUAL AND METAPHYSICAL FACEBOOK GROUP/ΓΙΝΕΤΕ ΜΕΛΗ ΤΗΣ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΗΣ ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑΦΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΙΔΙΩΤΙΚΗΣ ΟΜΑΔΑΣ ΜΑΣ ΣΤΟ FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/groups/academyofinnerlight