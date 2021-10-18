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NFTs and the Metaverse: The internet enters a new phase
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181 views • October 18, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ANO29CzQXUA | 60 Minutes | Jun 15, 2021 | In my opinion these people are wind chasers. Creating and entering worlds that do not even exist. At a single electric switch and during the Black-out this enterprise will be turned to "electric dust".
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