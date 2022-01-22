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Food Shortages worst in Washington Midwest and eastcoast.&Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris president of the USA again!
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632 views • January 22, 2022
Unless you guys got a 25 year supply of Patriot Pantry worth of food and water survivalist supplies. then you guys dont gotta worry about giant box stores like Walmart or Target shutting down!And also Joe Biden dementia alzheimers makes him say Kamala Harris is president instead of Vp aka Vice president WTH!?Link below
https://www.foxnews.com/us/shoppers-astounded-empty-shelves
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4441370/joe-biden-calls-kamala-president-harris/
https://summit.news/2022/01/12/video-biden-calls-kamala-harris-president-again/
https://www.foxnews.com/us/shoppers-astounded-empty-shelves
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4441370/joe-biden-calls-kamala-president-harris/
https://summit.news/2022/01/12/video-biden-calls-kamala-harris-president-again/
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