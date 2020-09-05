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Crown Behind More than You Know, Humanity Under Mass Experiment, Gesara Nesara w/Susan Bradford 1of2
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75 views • September 05, 2020
Sarah Westall

See Part 2: https://youtu.be/-6wtF_Y_an8

Independent journalist and author, Susan Bradford, rejoins the program to discuss her latest book "FL33C3D: UnMasking Elon Musk, the Green New Deal, and the Coming Technocracy through the Oklahoma Indian Land Scam", the Gesara Nesara legislation, and the Crowns role in the world wide domination agenda playing out right now. This interview highlights how truth can be much stranger than fiction and how unlimited power corrupts absolutely. You can learn more about Susan Bradford and her many books at https://SusanBradford.org - her books are available at https://www.amazon.com/Susan-Bradford...

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MUSIC CREDITS: "The Battle of 1066" by Patrick Patrikios - licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Keywords
maskhumanitycrownoilgreen new dealunmaskingelon musksarah westallcovid-19social distancingsusan bradfordoklahoma indian land scamfl33c3dmass experimentgesara nesara
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