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Has God Used the Science to Build on What the Law Taught?
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11 views • March 30, 2022
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And he shall break down the house, the stones of it, and the timber thereof, and all the morter of the house; and he shall carry them forth out of the city into an unclean place. Leviticus 14:45
And he shall break down the house, the stones of it, and the timber thereof, and all the morter of the house; and he shall carry them forth out of the city into an unclean place. Leviticus 14:45
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