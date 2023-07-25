Create New Account
Charisma Connection I COME OUT FROM AMONG THEM! with Todd Coconato
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published Yesterday

After reading this book, I will have the boldness and the integrity to make an impact for the Kingdom of Heaven by tearing down the dark deceptions of the enemy that are plaguing our culture today.

In 2021, evangelist Todd Coconato had an angelic visitation that rocked him to the core. The angelic messenger told him two things: “Come out from among them,” and, “Be consecrated.” For the next year, Coconato sought God to understand the message for himself and the body of Christ.

In Come Out From Among Them, Coconato shares what he believes God is calling the body of Christ to in this season: to come out of the Babylon system and truly be set apart, not participating in the wickedness of this hour or listening to the modern‐day prophets of Baal—the “fake news" media! This is a time of great shaking and awakening, and the church can no longer be a silent majority. This is a time for action.

In this book, Coconato shows God’s remnant warriors how to:

Truly be set apart;
Refuse to conform to the wickedness of this hour; and
Take back the culture for the kingdom of God.

