LIFE AS WE KNOW IT ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 16 2026

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Human Life Is Special Because God Purposely Created (Only) Mankind In His Image (and Endowed Us with a Soul). Satan Hates That, and He Hates Us for It. His Onslaughts--Still Aiming to Usurp the Throne of God--Run the Gamut of Technological Advances, Deceits of All Kinds, and Every Sort of Perversion or Anarchy Conceivable. Forewarned... Beware. Cleave Only to THE TRUTH.