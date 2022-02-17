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Project Veritas Drops Bomshell: Biden Admin Plots to Enslave America with Mandatory Vaxx
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628 views • February 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Biden Administration will stop at nothing to exterminate us. From leaving American citizens in Afghanistan to die, to mandating the fatal death shot that has killed more people than any other before. In their most recent video, Project Veritas has revealed that this Regime is after something far more precious… Your children. On Wednesday, the Stew Peters Show was joined by Dr. Jane Ruby to discuss these disgusting vaccine mandates.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv4a06-project-veritas-drops-bombshell-biden-admin-plots-to-enslave-america-with-m.html
The Biden Administration will stop at nothing to exterminate us. From leaving American citizens in Afghanistan to die, to mandating the fatal death shot that has killed more people than any other before. In their most recent video, Project Veritas has revealed that this Regime is after something far more precious… Your children. On Wednesday, the Stew Peters Show was joined by Dr. Jane Ruby to discuss these disgusting vaccine mandates.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv4a06-project-veritas-drops-bombshell-biden-admin-plots-to-enslave-america-with-m.html
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