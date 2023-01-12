Inductor 100 for ASIC Miner hash board | HashBoard repair parts

Inductor 100 is a one-piece chip power inductor. The inductor is a component that converts electrical energy into magnetic energy and stores it. Inductors have a certain amount of inductance, which only hinders changes in current. Inductors are also called chokes, reactors, and dynamic reactors.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1131
#Inductor100 #HashBoard #repairparts
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.