Inductor 100 for ASIC Miner hash board | HashBoard repair parts
zeusmining ASIC miner repair
Inductor 100 is a one-piece chip power inductor. The inductor is a component that converts electrical energy into magnetic energy and stores it. Inductors have a certain amount of inductance, which only hinders changes in current. Inductors are also called chokes, reactors, and dynamic reactors.Product Details:

https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1131

#Inductor100 #HashBoard #repairparts

