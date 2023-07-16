ELAINE'S STORY: SHE WAS BUTCHERED BY HEALTHCARE

Listen now (22 min) | Elaine tells about her experiences dealing with her healthcare providers. We touch on hormone therapy, nutrition, and ways to approach healthcare. THE KEY BOOK to understand the corruption of psychiatry is Robert Whitaker's Anatomy of an Epidemic. He describes the psychiatric drugs. These are toxic and addictive, and few have been studied using proper sugar pill comparisons (placebos). If we used the "art of medicine" and gave these medications sparingly and for clear indications, they would be helpful. But when they are prescribed indiscriminately as we do now, we have a disaster,
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: f286301d8fcad212
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.