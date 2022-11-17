306) Vaxxed are shedding & contaminating the unvaxxed

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Credits to Stew Peters Network channel, Nov 14, 2022 | MEDICAL STUDY: VACCINATED Pose SERIOUS Health Risk to UNVAXXED: https://rumble.com/v1ugijg-medical-study-vaccinated-pose-serious-health-risk-to-unvaxxed.html
Lack of mRNA in C19 Vials and New Insights on Shedding with Live Blood Analysis - My Interview with Stew Peters by Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD, 15.11.22: https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/lack-of-mrna-in-c19-vials-and-new
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua