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Hunyuan 24 form posture 02 Buddha's warrior attendent pounds the mortar
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31 views • January 29, 2022
This is the second posture of the Hunyuan 24 form. This series wil go into some detail on each posture. However, finer details, energies, applications, etc will not be discussed in this series.
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Check out my other content: https://linktr.ee/Menith
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