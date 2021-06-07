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Water is making people gay and the "New Normal" weapons!
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64 views • June 07, 2021
SOURCE: JERM WAREFARE
Jeff Prager is an investigative journalist; author of over 100 free ebooks; and former founder and publisher of Senior Magazine, a monthly periodical for senior citizens. His areas of interest are incredible, from 9/11 and nuclear weapons, to propaganda in the media, to vaccines and autism.
I’d strongly recommend having a scroll through Jeff’s books, all of which are free and downloadable. https://prager.academia.edu/research
Jeff explained to me, using peer-reviewed scientific literature, that the water and food we consume - particularly the packaging - are lined with certain chemicals causing increased biological sexual confusion.
And he says it’s not by accident, but by design.
Jeff Prager is an investigative journalist; author of over 100 free ebooks; and former founder and publisher of Senior Magazine, a monthly periodical for senior citizens. His areas of interest are incredible, from 9/11 and nuclear weapons, to propaganda in the media, to vaccines and autism.
I’d strongly recommend having a scroll through Jeff’s books, all of which are free and downloadable. https://prager.academia.edu/research
Jeff explained to me, using peer-reviewed scientific literature, that the water and food we consume - particularly the packaging - are lined with certain chemicals causing increased biological sexual confusion.
And he says it’s not by accident, but by design.
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