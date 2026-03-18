Trump FURIOUS as Counterterrorism Director Quits Over Iran War

Joe Kent - National Counterterrorism Director Resigns! Kent posts letter of protest online objecting to Trump's Iran War LIE: Stating clearly there is NO IMMINENT THREAT to America from Iran.





Plus today's top Iran War News, and updates on the war in Ukraine!





Expert Military analysis with Mike Pekarek.





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