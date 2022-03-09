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United States admits of having Bioweapon Labs in Ukraine & New York Times busted by Project Veritas
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7633 views • March 09, 2022
It was a very interesting day in the world of politics. The United States admits of having Bioweapon Labs in Ukraine after they had previously stated that they had none. Also, Tucker Carlson interviews former Wisconsin Justice Michael Gableman about his recent report on 2020 election fraud in his state. We additionally discuss a blockbuster story that Project Veritas released of a New York Times reporter admitting many things about the fake January 6th narrative that his paper has been writing about. We talk about these stories and also more on this latest episode.
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Tucker Carlson interviews Michael Gableman about his recent Wisconsin 2020 Election Fraud report (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/tucker-carlson-interviews-michael-gableman-about-his-recent-wisconsin-2020-election-fraud-report-video/
Propaganda or Truth? Citizens claim that Ukraine is Bombing its own Citizens (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/propaganda-or-truth-citizens-claim-that-ukraine-is-bombing-its-own-citizens-video/
Wilmer Leon: Nazis are bombing Ukrainians in Donbas (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/wilmer-leon-nazis-are-bombing-ukrainians-in-donbas-video/
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Jordan Sather
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Project Veritas
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Richard Citizen Journalist
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I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
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Credits:
Tucker Carlson interviews Michael Gableman about his recent Wisconsin 2020 Election Fraud report (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/tucker-carlson-interviews-michael-gableman-about-his-recent-wisconsin-2020-election-fraud-report-video/
Propaganda or Truth? Citizens claim that Ukraine is Bombing its own Citizens (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/propaganda-or-truth-citizens-claim-that-ukraine-is-bombing-its-own-citizens-video/
Wilmer Leon: Nazis are bombing Ukrainians in Donbas (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/wilmer-leon-nazis-are-bombing-ukrainians-in-donbas-video/
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
Chief Nerd
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Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
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Gateway Pundit
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TheStormHasArrived17
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X22 Report Official
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We The Media
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Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
IET 17
https://t.me/InevitableET
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Patri0tsareinContr0l
https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l
Jordan Sather
https://t.me/jordansather
JuliansRum
https://t.me/juliansrumchannel
Project Veritas
https://t.me/project_veritas
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Sidney Powell
https://t.me/SidneyPowell
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