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United States admits of having Bioweapon Labs in Ukraine & New York Times busted by Project Veritas
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7633 views • March 09, 2022
It was a very interesting day in the world of politics. The United States admits of having Bioweapon Labs in Ukraine after they had previously stated that they had none. Also, Tucker Carlson interviews former Wisconsin Justice Michael Gableman about his recent report on 2020 election fraud in his state. We additionally discuss a blockbuster story that Project Veritas released of a New York Times reporter admitting many things about the fake January 6th narrative that his paper has been writing about. We talk about these stories and also more on this latest episode.

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Tucker Carlson interviews Michael Gableman about his recent Wisconsin 2020 Election Fraud report (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/tucker-carlson-interviews-michael-gableman-about-his-recent-wisconsin-2020-election-fraud-report-video/

Propaganda or Truth? Citizens claim that Ukraine is Bombing its own Citizens (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/propaganda-or-truth-citizens-claim-that-ukraine-is-bombing-its-own-citizens-video/

Wilmer Leon: Nazis are bombing Ukrainians in Donbas (VIDEO)
https://palbulletin.com/2022/03/08/wilmer-leon-nazis-are-bombing-ukrainians-in-donbas-video/

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Keywords
democratspoliticsrussiatuckerrepublicanukrainebioweaponconvoytruckerswisconsinelection-fraudnew-yorkproject-veritas2020-election
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