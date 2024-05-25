Rybar Live: Special military operation, May 24

Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:

«Now Ukrainians have started to break the story that Belarus and Russia are going to launch an operation very soon. And most likely it will happen in the area of the three sisters. We are talking about the section of the border where the junction of the three countries of Belarus, Russia and the so-called Ukraine takes place»