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061- Doctrine Of The Law Predestination Christian Perfection 2 -- Walter Veith -- WUP 61
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20 views • November 13, 2021
In Episode 61 we conclude the discussion on Christian perfection that started in part 1 https://youtu.be/j7rXkXkyT08.
What does moral perfection mean? We must understand the definition of moral perfection and study what the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy say on the subject. Is there a difference between perfection and sinlessness? It is important that we study these things, so that we do not fall into the sin of presumption.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
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LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Counsels on Diet and Foods, p. 133.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 3, p. 77.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 13 [Nos. 1000-1080], p. 18.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Gospel Workers (1915 ed.), p. 127.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 148.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 21 [Nos. 1501-1598], p. 169.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 531.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Confrontation, p. 48.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 2, p. 32.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 472.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels to Parents, Teachers, and Students, p. 267.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 562.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 2, p. 32.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 267.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 355.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 268.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 562.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Steps to Christ, p. 65.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Ye Shall Receive Power, p. 66.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From the Heart, p. 47.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy, p. 425.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Heaven, p. 90.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Faith I Live By, p. 287.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 355.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Ministry of Healing, p. 466.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 320.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Humble Hero, p. 353.8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
0:00 Intro
0:25 Presentation Start
What does moral perfection mean? We must understand the definition of moral perfection and study what the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy say on the subject. Is there a difference between perfection and sinlessness? It is important that we study these things, so that we do not fall into the sin of presumption.
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?ty...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/XcZL...
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Counsels on Diet and Foods, p. 133.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 3, p. 77.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 13 [Nos. 1000-1080], p. 18.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Gospel Workers (1915 ed.), p. 127.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 148.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Manuscript Releases, vol. 21 [Nos. 1501-1598], p. 169.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 531.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Confrontation, p. 48.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 2, p. 32.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 472.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Counsels to Parents, Teachers, and Students, p. 267.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 562.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 2, p. 32.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 267.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 355.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Last Day Events, p. 268.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Acts of the Apostles, p. 562.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Steps to Christ, p. 65.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Ye Shall Receive Power, p. 66.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
From the Heart, p. 47.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Great Controversy, p. 425.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Heaven, p. 90.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Faith I Live By, p. 287.7
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Selected Messages Book 3, p. 355.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Ministry of Healing, p. 466.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 320.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Humble Hero, p. 353.8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
0:00 Intro
0:25 Presentation Start
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