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WARNING !! PFIZER JAB BRAIN DAMAGE, CAN'T WALK RIGHT, CAN'T READ, CAN'T WRITE MY NAME !!
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340 views • July 09, 2021
She was not an anti vaxxer but she is now. She is a former health care worker. I wonder how many people she made wear a mask and how many she encouraged to vaccinate ? Her family maybe ?
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