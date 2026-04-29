HORROR: Danish government forced sterilization on Greenland’s women

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR
USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such
material is made available for educational purposes only. This
constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided
for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to RT
A horrendous scandal caused by the Danish government when it sterilized 9,000 women of child bearing age during the 1960s and 1970s. Greenland’s population would most likely be around 100,000 rather than the current 58,000 inhabitants.