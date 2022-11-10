Create New Account
The Great Tribulation Will Reveal What Truth Is – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (05 of 26)
When God sets truth before us in its clearest terms and then presses his truth home with the nagging of the Holy Spirit, and if we then reject both, what can God do to reach us? Nothing... You understand what I'm saying? If God puts his will clearly before us and the Holy Spirit presses it as hard as he can without violating our will, what else can he do to reach us if we reject it?

the great tribulationbible historyseeing the future

