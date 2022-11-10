The Great Tribulation Will Reveal What Truth Is – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (05 of 26)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When God sets truth before us in its clearest terms and then presses his
truth home with the nagging of the Holy Spirit, and if we then reject
both, what can God do to reach us? Nothing... You understand what I'm
saying? If God puts his will clearly before us and the Holy Spirit
presses it as hard as he can without violating our will, what else can
he do to reach us if we reject it?