The Great Tribulation Will Reveal What Truth Is – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (05 of 26)

When God sets truth before us in its clearest terms and then presses his
truth home with the nagging of the Holy Spirit, and if we then reject
both, what can God do to reach us? Nothing... You understand what I'm
saying? If God puts his will clearly before us and the Holy Spirit
presses it as hard as he can without violating our will, what else can
he do to reach us if we reject it?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.