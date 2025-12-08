Australia: Late-term abortions promoted by the government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Grieving parents who have lost a child after the 20th week of pregnancy should receive financial support. This is the idea behind the “Baby Bonus” that applies in Australia. However, these payments also apply to late-term abortions, as the circumstances surrounding the death of the unborn child are not defined in the regulations governing these government benefits. In effect, the Australian government is supporting abortions in the late stages of pregnancy.