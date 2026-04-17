It's The Filter That We Use

Dems: it has to be exhausting to be wrong every day.

With the constant misreading of reality, you might want to question the filter that you’re using to look at the world.

The media are a coping industry.

They are designed to produce an anti-reality.

Truth is being replaced with therapy.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | The Five (17 April 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6393326877112