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Wood Pile Wisdom
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1 view • April 18, 2021
The Sun/Son is God...
Everything is light harmonically held together "String Theory".
That is a lot of light, where do you suppose it comes from?
Is there anything else in our world more powerful than the Sun/Son?
Love, Learn & Laugh at www.PopChurch.com
Send us some love: [email protected]
Everything is light harmonically held together "String Theory".
That is a lot of light, where do you suppose it comes from?
Is there anything else in our world more powerful than the Sun/Son?
Love, Learn & Laugh at www.PopChurch.com
Send us some love: [email protected]
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