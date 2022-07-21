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METEORS GO THROUGH MANS ROOF (GET READY FOR WORMWOOD ASTEROIDS COMING), EARTH SLAMMED BY ENERGY
High Hopes
High Hopes
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519 views • July 21, 2022

Brandon cory Nagley.


Jul 20, 2022 Today is now 7/20/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights- On july 17th another massive energy wave hit earth just as one occured around a week or so ago that literally stripped our magnetosphere off from earth for a short period of time. The magnetosphere is earths protective shield to say it in simpler terms... Earths magnetic shield takes radiation slamming earth and tosses it to earths polls protecting us and it protects us usually from asteroids and space debri.. Though now once again on the 17th earth was blasted with heavy duty radiation and energy, and I don't know if the energy hit from the suns direction which is left in the magnetosphere video of clips you'll all see. Or was the energy from the backside of earth? As we have planet x system bodies behind earth with a magnetar (neutron star) slamming the backside of earth with pure cosmic energy and radiation waves while solar energy is also slamming earth, not including energy coming from the suns direction but not solar energy as we have energy insider mike from around the world warned Paul begley about years ago that started hitting from a gamma ray burst which is a star that exploded thousands of years ago and its energy waves started hitting a few years back after mike warned of the "5 waves of energy " which world governments now know theres way more than 5 waves coming....Also more meteor debris came in over South America where meteor debri literally went through a mans roof and they have some small rock pieces from when it went through the roof... also in china it looks like meteor Debri "possibly" that broke up and came raining down in china, as a man was watching I'm not sure if it was meteor debri or something else that broke up due to how the debri came down it dont look like regular debri though it could be... As I've said many times Your planet earth is going through a massive asteroid debris field related to a separate planet x system body, not including planet x system debris headed soon to earths way that first have been coming in clusters... then they will come in seasons as insider mike said and as I've seen them in 7 prophecy dreams I feel were from christ I can tell you yes they are coming by the millions and will hit globally... footage in here also of different places from India to Tennessee usa and other locations where skies are being lit up by multiple planet x system bodies or multiple planet x system stellar cores which all stellar cores are is dead planet particles that glow... leftover pieces from planets within the planet x system yet sadly many call stellar cores objects which no they arent. They are dead planet particles by short definition.... You will also see pictures of different planet x system bodies passing the Sun on NASA footage and different planet x system bodies showing on sky cameras I caught. Also pictures others took though I caught objects within those pictures.. plus more....and if I forgot to credit anyone let me know as I always try to credit all and am using footage in fair use for educational reasons and ( not for money making ) according to law.. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section with my pinned main notes.


Credited videos BELOW-

Tha_eye/glowing skies from a planet x system body lighting sky up- https://youtube.com/shorts/yJrOIjBFA2...

Watch World Weather (Www)/Possible space or meteor debris over Xinjiang china-

https://youtube.com/shorts/LDJ3SYzNqs...

metrópoles/ meteor debris broke up and fell through mans roof in south America-

Seenu Bishnoi Photography/ multiple light sources over india skies-https://youtu.be/_moT42YOLIg

Selva- red iron oxide dust in clouds over eden prairie Minnesota- https://youtu.be/sGy791tDRrc

Stormchasingvideo (caught by danni allen over Tennessee usa) / sky lit up to far right corner of sky from a PX system body- https://youtube.com/shorts/rNXoE1NA68...

Sudeshna's Sphere- multiple light sources from planet x system bodies passing India- https://youtube.com/shorts/Jsw3CDqEtg...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6TeP6v3iP2U


Keywords
nasanemesisnibiruplanet xwormwoodred dragonsouth americaasteroidscuriousprovocativerevelation 8neutron starsigns in the heavensbrandon cory nagleymeterorsthrough the roofenergy slams earthmeteor debris
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