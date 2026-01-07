Hostilities in the Sumy region are intensifying daily. Units of the Russian military group ‘Sever’ have captured Grabovskoye, a settlement located in the border zone.

This settlement could potentially serve as a springboard for an advance westward toward the regional center, the city of Sumy. Thus, a southern pincer movement is forming around the city. However, Ukrainian troops have a developed network of fortifications in this area. For this reason, a rapid advance may not be possible.

Russian troops achieved a significant tactical victory on the front line in the Kupyansk area. They took positions in the northern part of Kurilovka. Fierce fighting is currently underway for control of the settlement itself.

Russian troops are advancing towards the outskirts of Kupyansk-Uzlovaya. This would enable them to close the encirclement. The Ukrainians must rotate their troops and logistics across the river because all the bridges have been either captured or destroyed.

In Kupyansk, the situation has stabilized for the time being. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have significantly slowed their offensive due to depleted assault operation resources. By January 6, fighting had intensified north of the city. Ukrainian troops managed to break into Kondrashovka. Currently, the control of the village is roughly 50/50, with the southern part under Ukrainian control and the northern part under Russian control. Realizing that a frontal assault would not work, the Ukrainian command decided to focus on encirclement. However, they have not yet achieved significant success.

All of the most “elite” and combat-ready units of the Ukrainian army have been concentrated on this section of the front. The operation includes foreign mercenary units from the NGU’s Khartia Corps and the 425th Assault Regiment. These units are receiving practical and medical support from the GUR special forces, special operations forces, and the Kupyansk tactical group.

According to reports from January 6, the Ukrainian army launched a counterattack on the northern part of the front near Pokrovsk. The 20th and 14th brigades of the Ukrainian National Guard launched an offensive in Rodninskoe. Ukrainian units were spotted in basements in the western part of the city.

Russian troops were observed advancing on the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Reports from January 5 indicate that advanced assault groups broke through Ukrainian fortifications near the village of Filiya. As a result of the operation, key heights in the area were captured.

The Ukrainian command is trying to act asymmetrically. The main focus of both sides is now on the battle for Kupyansk. Meanwhile, they are attempting to advance in other areas, such as the Pokrovsk region. However, the Russian army’s offensive front remains wide, stretching from the Sumy region to the Zaporizhzhia region.

______________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!