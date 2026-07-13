When to Contact a Criminal Lawyer in Mississauga

If police contact you about a possible offence, should you speak to them right away? In this video, we explain why contacting a criminal lawyer before answering police questions may help protect your rights and avoid costly mistakes.

You'll learn:

· When to contact a criminal lawyer

· Risks of speaking to police without legal advice

· What happens after an arrest

· How bail and release conditions work

· Why early legal guidance matters

If you're facing a criminal investigation or charges in Mississauga or Peel Region, Everstone Law can help you understand your legal options.