When to Contact a Criminal Lawyer in Mississauga

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If police contact you about a possible offence, should you speak to them right away? In this video, we explain why contacting a criminal lawyer before answering police questions may help protect your rights and avoid costly mistakes.
You'll learn:
· When to contact a criminal lawyer
· Risks of speaking to police without legal advice
· What happens after an arrest
· How bail and release conditions work
· Why early legal guidance matters
If you're facing a criminal investigation or charges in Mississauga or Peel Region, Everstone Law can help you understand your legal options.