07/11/22 G7 Genocide: G20, Abe/Barkindo 86ed, Free Nations Slated for Destruction #CSPOA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/11/22 While the Biden family crimes are exposed to hasten a Biden exit from the White House, the G20 in Bali coincides with the murder of PM Abe, death of Barkindo and the convenient explosion of the GA G Stones, the free Nations of the world, currently under global fascist control, are being destroyed. It’s an inside, Globalist job.
To support YAFTV:
Please help YAFTV come back strong by becoming a monthly supporter on ko-fi! One-time bank card donations also accepted!
https://ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]. (Thanks, Friends!)
Bitcoin:
1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
To watch the CSPOA Election Steal Sheriff's action tomorrow 7/12: https://cspoa.org/events/
Mike Lindell's interview with CSPOA founder, Sheriff Mack: https://robertdavidsteele.com/mike-lindell-and-sheriff-mack-on-need-for-sheriffs-to-investigate-and-charge-those-involved-in-voter-fraud/
Jesuit who controlled Japan and Society of Jesus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolfo_Nicol%C3%A1s
https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/07/new-benjamin-fulford-fridays-big-intel-update-something-really-big-is-coming-2532032.html
http://leozagami.com/
https://businessday.ng/news/article/barkindo-opec-secretary-general-is-dead/
Hunter's "lawyer": https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/meet-hunter-bidens-sugar-brother-lawyer-kevin-morris/
https://www.timeout.com/usa/news/there-is-a-monument-in-georgia-with-instructions-in-8-languages-on-how-to-re-build-a-post-apocalyptic-society-060320
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/4chan-hunter-biden-iphone-account
http://www.khazaria.com/khazar-history.html
https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/07/08/indonesia-Russia-Lavrov-walks-out-G20-meeting-criticism-Ukraine/2771657302801/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Shinzo_Abe
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/hunter-biden-laptop-investigation-grassley-johnson-doj-fbi
Prayer is the Way forward! Pray big for America, Western Civilization and Humanity!!