07/11/22 G7 Genocide: G20, Abe/Barkindo 86ed, Free Nations Slated for Destruction #CSPOA

7/11/22 While the Biden family crimes are exposed to hasten a Biden exit from the White House, the G20 in Bali coincides with the murder of PM Abe, death of Barkindo and the convenient explosion of the GA G Stones, the free Nations of the world, currently under global fascist control, are being destroyed. It’s an inside, Globalist job.

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To watch the CSPOA Election Steal Sheriff's action tomorrow 7/12: https://cspoa.org/events/

Mike Lindell's interview with CSPOA founder, Sheriff Mack: https://robertdavidsteele.com/mike-lindell-and-sheriff-mack-on-need-for-sheriffs-to-investigate-and-charge-those-involved-in-voter-fraud/

Jesuit who controlled Japan and Society of Jesus: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolfo_Nicol%C3%A1s

https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2022/07/new-benjamin-fulford-fridays-big-intel-update-something-really-big-is-coming-2532032.html

http://leozagami.com/

https://businessday.ng/news/article/barkindo-opec-secretary-general-is-dead/

Hunter's "lawyer": https://nypost.com/2022/05/12/meet-hunter-bidens-sugar-brother-lawyer-kevin-morris/

https://www.timeout.com/usa/news/there-is-a-monument-in-georgia-with-instructions-in-8-languages-on-how-to-re-build-a-post-apocalyptic-society-060320

https://7thchakrafilms.com/infertilitythemovie



https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/4chan-hunter-biden-iphone-account



http://www.khazaria.com/khazar-history.html



https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2022/07/08/indonesia-Russia-Lavrov-walks-out-G20-meeting-criticism-Ukraine/2771657302801/



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assassination_of_Shinzo_Abe



https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/hunter-biden-laptop-investigation-grassley-johnson-doj-fbi





Prayer is the Way forward! Pray big for America, Western Civilization and Humanity!!



