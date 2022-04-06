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THE CAUSES OF CONFLICT
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10 views • April 06, 2022
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on James 4:1-6. There were problems where there should be peace. James asks the readers to see what was the true source of their quarrels. There were wars and fights in the church. The word ‘wars’ here means quarrels rather than real wars. So there were quarrels and fights among them. There were angry words and they said bad things about one another. It seems that things got so bad that there were actual fights. There could have been many reasons for these problems. They may have been arguing about what they did. Or they may have been arguing about what they believed to be right. There could have been people in the church who did not like each other. But the real cause of these quarrels was their own desires. They each wanted what pleased themselves. When they could not agree on what they wanted to do, there was trouble.
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