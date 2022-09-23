UK Government Admits 91% Of "COVID" Deaths Were Triple Jabbed

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Whilst the World was distracted by The Queen's funeral, the UK
Government quietly announced on it's website that 91% of deaths
attributed to COVID 19 in 2022 WERE TRIPLE JABBED.
If this doesn't wake up the rest of the sheeple then nothing will. They are lost forever.
Michael Manoel Chaves reports.
Source @MAD MIX CONSPIRACIES
Mirrored - MrHellvis69