Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UK Government Admits 91% Of "COVID" Deaths Were Triple Jabbed
444 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Whilst the World was distracted by The Queen's funeral, the UK Government quietly announced on it's website that 91% of deaths attributed to COVID 19 in 2022 WERE TRIPLE JABBED.

If this doesn't wake up the rest of the sheeple then nothing will. They are lost forever.
Michael Manoel Chaves reports.

Source @MAD MIX CONSPIRACIES

Mirrored - MrHellvis69

Keywords
genocidedepopulationcovid vaxx

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket