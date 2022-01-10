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Anthony Fauci Lie
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267 views • January 10, 2022
In the post The Mystic Philosopher sing a song and make fun of all liars including Anthony Fauci. If you think that the words are true then please feel free to join in and sing the chorus. You feedback and feed-forward are welcome. And please have fun for it is later than you all think.
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