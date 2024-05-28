❗️Vladimir Putin Explains the Ukrainian Constitution

❗️Vladimir Putin explains the Ukrainian Consitution: "It's true that Presidential elections are not held while the Martial Law is in place. But it doesn't mean that Zelensky's presidency can be prolonged"
