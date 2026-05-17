Shocking Aerial Combat: Burning Debris Falls from the SKY as F-16 targeted by Su-35 over UKRAINE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, reputable Russian TG channels, including representatives of the Russian underground in Ukraine, began spreading information that shocked the Ukrainian expert community and Western think tanks. In particular, on the morning of May 16, they stated that an air battle took place in the skies over the Sumy region between a Russian Su-35 and the Ukrainian Air Force F-16. .................................................................................................................................................................. ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!