Dr. Lee Merritt and Poornima Wagh Ph.D. in Virology vindicates Terrain theory

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Spacebusters and Terrain vindicated by Ph.D. in virology and lifelong bacteriologist and lab technician, Poornima Wagh. It's long, but if you've followed our last 18 films, you'll be right in there with these two, and whereas once I was blind, now I can see.
Dr. Lee Merrit
https://www.drleemerritt.com/
Poornima Wagh, 2 PhDs in Virology and Immunology, 20 yr career as a Lab researcher and scientist, destroys the Covid scam with proof in language even a layman like me can understand. Who benefits? Big Pharma and its owners (not shareholders), Gates, Fauci whom she calls criminals, use words like "fraudulent," "deliberate," and "planned and premeditated."
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