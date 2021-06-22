The Road Home, Streets Paved "Heart of Gold"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Revelation 21: 23 And their city hath no need of the Sun, neither of the Moon to shine in it: for the glory of God did light it: and the Lamb is the light of it.
24 And the people which are saved, shall walk in the light of it: and the kings of the earth shall bring their glory and honor unto it.