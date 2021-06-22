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The Road Home, Streets Paved "Heart of Gold"
Resistance Chicks
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50 views • June 22, 2021
The Road Home, Down At The Water, Cocoa Beach, FL, A lot od singing and old fashion sharing good news. Resistance Chicks Church on the Beach, June 21, 2021, Revelation 21 verse 21 the [s]street of the city is pure gold, as shining glass. The Holyy Spirit. God's Power turns everything into purity like glass. Health and Freedom Confernce June 17-19 Tampa FL, video 15
Revelation 21: 23 And their city hath no need of the Sun, neither of the Moon to shine in it: for the glory of God did light it: and the Lamb is the light of it.

24 And the people which are saved, shall walk in the light of it: and the kings of the earth shall bring their glory and honor unto it.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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