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THE ROTTEN FRUITS OF ((( SEXUAL LIBERATION ))) ARE NOW AT THE DECOMPOSING STAGE 🤢
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94 views • July 18, 2021
Proud Tik Tok Whore Represents the Worst of Modern Day Western Civilization and ((( Sexual Liberation ))) Was Always Intended to Eventually Spoil .. Corrode .. And Putrefy Not Just Women and Their Abilities to Form Healthy Family Units .. But Also Rot and Decay the Civilization That Is Formed From Said Family Units, the Snowball Effect From Damaged, Confused and Promiscuous Young Women Will Devastate Western Society for Generations to Come Yet, Maybe Even Bring the Whole 'House' Down if Left Unchecked.
And One of the Seven Angels, Which Had the Seven Bowls, Came and Spoke With Me, Saying, Come Here, I Will Shew Thee the Sentence of the Great Harlot Who Sits Upon the Many Waters With Whom the Kings of the Earth Have Committed Fornication; and They That Dwell on the Earth Have Been Made Drunk With the Wine of Her Fornication. and He Carried Me Away in Spirit to a Desert; and I Saw a Woman Sitting Upon a Scarlet Beast, Full of Names of Blasphemy, Having Seven Heads and Ten Horns. And the Woman Was Clothed in Purple and Scarlet, and Had Ornaments of Gold and Precious Stones and Pearls, Having a Golden Cup in Her Hand Full of Abominations and the Unclean Things of Her Fornication.
And One of the Seven Angels, Which Had the Seven Bowls, Came and Spoke With Me, Saying, Come Here, I Will Shew Thee the Sentence of the Great Harlot Who Sits Upon the Many Waters With Whom the Kings of the Earth Have Committed Fornication; and They That Dwell on the Earth Have Been Made Drunk With the Wine of Her Fornication. and He Carried Me Away in Spirit to a Desert; and I Saw a Woman Sitting Upon a Scarlet Beast, Full of Names of Blasphemy, Having Seven Heads and Ten Horns. And the Woman Was Clothed in Purple and Scarlet, and Had Ornaments of Gold and Precious Stones and Pearls, Having a Golden Cup in Her Hand Full of Abominations and the Unclean Things of Her Fornication.
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