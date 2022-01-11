Kavanaugh asks Biden Admin to Respond to Vaccine Mandate Appeal

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Judge Napolitano details the latest news on Biden's vaccine mandate front.
More from Newsweek:
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has asked the Biden administration to respond to appeals against a vaccine-or-testing mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees.
Kavanaugh oversees appeals from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. That court recently decided that the administration's employer mandate could take effect, leading to a slew of appeals to the Supreme Court.
Those challenging the ban want the Court to pause the Sixth Circuit's decision and Kavanaugh sought a response from the White House by 4 p.m. E.T. on December 30.
The Supreme Court is not considering the validity of the mandate itself, which is still set to be argued before the lower court.
However, the challengers have asked the Court to fast-track a review of the mandate before the Sixth Circuit's decision.