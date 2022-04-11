Miranda Devine: The Shocker about Hunter Biden's Laptop Scandal | Glenn Beck

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@mirandadevine
joins me on the Glenn Beck Podcast to lay out the entire Hunter Biden laptop scandal, including what SHOCKED her the most: "[Hunter was] right in the middle of this MIND-BLOWING power deal between Russia and China," and Joe had plans too.