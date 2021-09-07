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Public VS Charter VS Homeschool VS Unschool - What's the difference between these school types?
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15 views • September 07, 2021
As a former mom of a Charter school kid turned homeschooling unschoolers, I have firsthand experience in the difference between the most common approaches to education: public schools, charter schools, homeschooling, and unschooling. What started out as a beautiful journey at the best of the best in public education, I was surprised at how our experience unfolded and what no one told us about charter schools before we got involved with one. In this video I share the difference between these education styles so you can make a more informed decision on what option is best for your child and family.
If you have more to share on these topics, kindly leave your thoughts and experience in the comments and we can keep this conversation going to better support other parents. Thanks for watching, sharing, subscribing and commenting!
If you have more to share on these topics, kindly leave your thoughts and experience in the comments and we can keep this conversation going to better support other parents. Thanks for watching, sharing, subscribing and commenting!
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