Public VS Charter VS Homeschool VS Unschool - What's the difference between these school types?

As a former mom of a Charter school kid turned homeschooling unschoolers, I have firsthand experience in the difference between the most common approaches to education: public schools, charter schools, homeschooling, and unschooling. What started out as a beautiful journey at the best of the best in public education, I was surprised at how our experience unfolded and what no one told us about charter schools before we got involved with one. In this video I share the difference between these education styles so you can make a more informed decision on what option is best for your child and family.



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