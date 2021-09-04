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Protesters Bullhorn Hawaii Lt. Governor Josh Green's Residence: End All Mandates!
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40 views • September 04, 2021
On September 3, 2021, several protesters assembled at Hawaii Lt. governor Josh Green's residence and bullhorned him with some important questions. Green has continued to refuse to meet with the people for an open dialogue about vaccine mandates.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LibertyPress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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